Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.38. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.