Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.96. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 12,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

