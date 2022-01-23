Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 20,657 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

