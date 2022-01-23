Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

