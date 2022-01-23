Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $49,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average of $216.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.