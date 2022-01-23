Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,199 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

