Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 19,499 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

