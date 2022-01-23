Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 112 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

