Bank of Nova Scotia Has $168.07 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $168,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $376,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 81.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

KO stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

