Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 236,956 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $138,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 368,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,388,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $136.63 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

