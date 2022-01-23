Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 171.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.37% of T-Mobile US worth $589,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,942,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,645,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

