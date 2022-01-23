Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $346,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $303.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day moving average of $344.03. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.