Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,845 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,229,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $210,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after buying an additional 289,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,990,000 after buying an additional 1,383,244 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

