Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $273,000 Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FirstService by 2.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after buying an additional 83,668 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,624,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.66. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

