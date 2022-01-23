Barclays PLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $165.70 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.79 and a one year high of $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average of $166.87.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.