Barclays PLC Buys 42,220 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,441,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.