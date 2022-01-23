Barclays PLC Buys 45,085 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

