Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $262.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $232.17 and a 12 month high of $293.37.

