Barclays PLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

