Barclays PLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,482 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

