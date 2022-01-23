Barclays Trims Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Target Price to $17.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.