Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

B stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 172,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

