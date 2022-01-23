Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Points International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Points International alerts:

PTS opened at C$20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.32 million and a P/E ratio of -87.34. Points International has a 12 month low of C$16.51 and a 12 month high of C$23.26.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$109.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.