Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $80.82 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Battalion Oil by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

