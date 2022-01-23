Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.18. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,525,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

