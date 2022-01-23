Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

