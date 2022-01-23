Beacon Market Cap Tops $440,628.80 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Beacon has a market cap of $440,628.80 and $1,603.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028527 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

