Beefy.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00175263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00366685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00063707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

