Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.10. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

