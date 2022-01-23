Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.48. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.