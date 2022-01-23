Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

