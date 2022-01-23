Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3,297.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,118 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $54,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

