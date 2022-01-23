Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $635,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cortexyme by 15.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cortexyme by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CRTX stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

