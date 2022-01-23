Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New makes up approximately 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 54.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 407.7% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

