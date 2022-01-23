Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $202,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

