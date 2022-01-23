Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €88.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €59.25 ($67.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 12-month high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.43.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

