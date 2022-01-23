Berenberg Bank Reiterates €845.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

