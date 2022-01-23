BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average is $222.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.02 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

