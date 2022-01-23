BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $282.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

