BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.