BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

