Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) Critical Analysis

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%.

Volatility & Risk

Berry has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.32 -$262.89 million ($1.11) -7.76 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osage Exploration and Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -22.15% 2.81% 1.36% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berry beats Osage Exploration and Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

