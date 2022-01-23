Bezant Market Capitalization Reaches $998,312.99 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bezant has a total market cap of $998,312.99 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

