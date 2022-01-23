BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production improved 1% year over year to 129.4 million tons (Mt) in the first half of the fiscal year 2022. The company anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. Iron ore prices have recently picked up on prospects of improving demand in China. Copper prices have also gained lately, amid signs of an improvement in China’s real estate sector. This will support BHP Group's top-line performance. However, higher input costs will hurt its margins in fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth for the company as well.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.