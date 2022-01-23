BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $68.03, but opened at $65.42. Zacks Investment Research now has a $72.00 price target on the stock. BHP Group shares last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 169,370 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

