Biechele Royce Advisors Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 171.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 284,407 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

