Biechele Royce Advisors Has $12.85 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 5.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 523,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 427,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,166,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,016,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $12,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

