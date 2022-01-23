Biechele Royce Advisors Has $12.85 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 5.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 523,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 427,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,166,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,016,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $12,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
CVS stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
