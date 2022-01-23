Binamon (BMON) Price Down 36.2% This Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

