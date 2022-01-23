Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Binemon has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.87 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

