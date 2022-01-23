BitCore (BTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $182,748.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $182,748.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,199.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.39 or 0.06979147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.67 or 0.00308498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00831414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00069082 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00427981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00257522 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

